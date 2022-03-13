Search

13 Mar 2022

WATCH: Billy Lee insists Limerick football loss to Westmeath is 'reality check for us all'

Jerome O'Connell

LIMERICK football manager Billy Lee has described his side's Allianz Football League loss to Westmeath as "a small bit of a reality check for us all".

His side entered the weekend as Division Three table toppers but Lee has long stressed that this most competitive eight team group would have twists and turns aplenty.

Limerick now have three wins and two defeats from five outings with games against Laois and Fermanagh to come. At present Limerick could win promotion or indeed get dragged into a relegation battle.

Lee said that Westmeath had brought their "A-game" to the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

"They were better than us on the night and that's it. They were well-organised and hard to break down and it's a small bit of a reality check for us all," said Lee.

After the 1-12 to 1-6 defeat Lee spoke with media to reflect on the loss and look ahead to next Saturday in Portlaoise.

