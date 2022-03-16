WATCH: Niall Moran proud Ardscoil Ris 'still standing at the last hurdle' in Croke Cup

ARDSCOIL RIS journey to Croke Park this St Patricks Day for their All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship final.

The March 17 showpiece brings together the Limerick city side and St Kierans of Kilkenny at 4pm in a final that will be live on TG4.

It's a fourth Croke Cup final appearance for the North Circular Road secondary school - losing in 2010, '11, and '16.

Niall Moran was a member of Ardscoil Ris management on each occasion and again this Thursday he leads the U19 hurlers along with fellow teachers Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan.

“It’s a wonderful culmination for a year of hard work but everyone is aware of the challenge that awaits us but we are looking forward to that challenge,” said manager Niall Moran.

“We’ve been with them for six years and we’ve had lots of bumps along the way but we are very proud of them. It’s brilliant to see them develop as players but also as people and to see how they dealt with challenges along the way and dealt with some falls but to see them still standing at the last hurdle we take enormous pride in that,” he outlined.

Ardscoil Ris lost the Harty Cup final to Tulla, but defeated the Connacht and Leinster champions in the All-Ireland series.

“We were very disappointed with the result against Tulla and not to come away with silverware but the better team won and we had to dust ourselves off and come away with some lessons and the last two games have presented different challenges but the lads have responded excellently and have learned lots along the way,” said Moran.

Ahead of this March 17 final, Moran spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.