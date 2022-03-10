WATCH: Joe McGrath urges UL Fresher Hurling heroes to reach 'richer pastures down the line'

UL All-Ireland Fresher Hurling Championship winning manager Joe McGrath has praised his young stars for their exemplary attitude.
A star studded UL panel of players entered the season as favourites for silverware and ended as league and championship winners with an unbeaten run of 10 games.
However, McGrath stressed the lack of ego as a key foundation for their winning run.
After Wednesday's championship final win over DCU, McGrath spoke to Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
