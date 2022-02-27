WATCH: John Kiely backs 'character' of his Limerick hurling panel to return to winning ways

JOHN KIELY has backed the “character” of his Limerick hurling team to shine through as they look to return to winning ways.

His All-Ireland champions suffered a third successive Allianz League defeat on Sunday when Cork gained some revenge for the Croke Park defeat of last Summer.

Kiely accepted Limerick are below par at present but backed the players to respond.

“The players are hurting at the moment and are finding it difficult but there is great character in this group, great leadership in this group and tremendous ability in this group and when these boys backed are put to the wall I know the response they will give.”

Kiely stressed: “I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind what that response will be. I wouldn’t want to be in this position with any other bunch of men”.

The Limerick manager spoke with media after the 2-19 to 1-13 loss in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.