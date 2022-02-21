WATCH: Seamus O'Donnell puts faith in youth as Limerick begin U20 Liam Connor Cup campaign

LIMERICK U20 football manager Seamus O'Donnell is adamant that all eyes are focused on the Munster Championship.
Limerick play Waterford in the provincial quarter final on April 11.
But before that is the U20 Football Development League and Limerick have three games in the Liam Connor Cup section.
Clare defeated Limerick in round one on Saturday evening and O'Donnell brings his side to Wicklow for round two this Saturday.
After the 4-3 to 3-9 loss to Clare, O'Donnell spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader about their first game of the season and hopes for 2022.
