WATCH: Graham Shine lauds Limerick 'heart and determination' to defy weather in Offaly win

LIMERICK manager Graham Shine lauded the "heart and determination" of his new side as they defied the weather to continue their 100% start of the Lidl Ladies Football League.
"In conditions like that coaching goes out the window and it's heart and determination that gets you over the line and today they had plenty of it," Shine said after the 3-4 to 1-6 win over Offaly on Sunday in Staker Wallace GAA grounds.
The wins ensures Limerick a place in the semi finals of Division Four ahead of the final group game away to Carlow.
"The more games we get the better. Knockout is brilliant and going into a semi final, the girls will love that," said the Kerry native.
After the four point win over Offaly, Shine spoke with the assembled media.
