WATCH: Limerick man Patrick Bowles on resurrecting London ladies football fortunes

LONDON played Limerick last Sunday in the Lidl Ladies Football League.
The fixture in Staker Wallace GAA grounds was the first time that The Exiles had opted to play in the league since 2008.
Indeed due to Covid-19 interruptions, last Sunday was London's first competitive game since the 2019 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final loss to Fermanagh.
The London manager is Limerick native Patrick Bowles.
The Oola man is in the role since 2018 and after their pandemic forced absence from competitive action he is now hoping to rebuild solid foundations for the future.
After London's 2-9 to 0-9 loss to Limerick, Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader spoke with Bowles about Ladies Football role and his near 20 years away from east Limerick.
