WATCH: John Kiely pinpoints room for improvement after Limerick hurling defeat to Wexford

“WE just have to play a bit better next week and that’s the bottom line,” said Limerick manager John Kiely’s after Sunday’s round one defeat to Wexford in the Allianz Hurling League.
“It is never easy coming down here and we have to rebound and bounce back next week. We will work hard in training and get ready for Saturday night,” he stressed after the 1-11 to 0-11 loss.
Limerick must regroup to play Henry Shefflin's Galway next Saturday in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.
Speaking with media in Chadwicks Wexford Park after the loss to Wexford, John Kiely pinpointed improvements in their attacking sector as a key requirement.
