06 Feb 2022

WATCH: Cormac O'Donovan insists Ardscoil Ris will regroup for All-Ireland after Harty Cup loss

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL RIS coach Cormac O'Donovan insists the Limerick school will regroup for a shot at the Croke Cup.

The North Circular Road secondary school lost by three points in this Saturday's TUS Dr Harty Cup final to St Josephs of Tulla.

Regardless they now progress to the All-Ireland Series - Croke Cup. On Saturday February 19 they will play the Connacht champions Presentation College of Athenry.

The Croke Cup (Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Senior A Hurling) final is set for St Patricks Day in Croke Park.

Cormac O'Donovan accepted that Harty Cup final defeat for Ardscoil Ris was disappointing but that they would learn from the loss and regroup for the All-Ireland quarter final.

The Ardscoil Ris coach spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader outside the losing dressing room in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

