WATCH: Jimmy Browne praises character of TUS MidWest as they get vital Fitzgibbon Cup win

TUS MidWest manager Jimmy Browne has praised the character of his team after they bounced back into Fitzgibbon Cup contention.
The Moylish based side lost by 31-points to UL in round one but this Thursday made home advantage count when they defeated TU Dublin.
Favourable results in round three can now see TUS MidWest reach the quarter finals of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.
Speaking after the 0-24 to 0-16 victory, Browne spoke to the Limerick Leader's Jerome O'Connell.
