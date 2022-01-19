WATCH: Jamie Wall insists all still to play for after Mary I Fitzgibbon Cup defeat to UCC

ALL is still to play for despite a round one defeat according to Mary Immaculate College manager Jamie Wall.

This Wednesday afternoon his Limerick side were beaten 1-21 to 0-19 by UCC.

Mary Immaculate play NUIG and UCD in their remaining games in what Wall said was "the hardest group in the Fitzgibbon Cup".

"Naturally we are disappointed. I thought we played well and had the chances to be a bit closer at the end. We are very proud of that display against one of the strongest teams in it but equally Mary I for the last couple of years we have considered ourselves one of the strongest teams in the competition all the time so this is the company we expect to be in," said Wall.

Speaking after the five point defeat, the Mary Immaculate manager agreed that the early second half goal was difference between the teams.