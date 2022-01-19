Search

20 Jan 2022

WATCH: Jamie Wall insists all still to play for after Mary I Fitzgibbon Cup defeat to UCC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

19 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ALL is still to play for despite a round one defeat according to Mary Immaculate College manager Jamie Wall.

This Wednesday afternoon his Limerick side were beaten 1-21 to 0-19 by UCC.

Mary Immaculate play NUIG and UCD in their remaining games in what Wall said was "the hardest group in the Fitzgibbon Cup".

"Naturally we are disappointed. I thought we played well and had the chances to be a bit closer at the end. We are very proud of that display against one of the strongest teams in it but equally Mary I for the last couple of years we have considered ourselves one of the strongest teams in the competition all the time so this is the company we expect to be in," said Wall.

Speaking after the five point defeat, the Mary Immaculate manager agreed that the early second half goal was difference between the teams.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media