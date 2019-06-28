WATCH: Buzz is building on Limerick-Tipp border ahead of titanic clash

THE Limerick-Tipp rivalry is at its fiercest where the two counties collide and Doon is at the epicentre.

There was great excitement in the two primary schools this week and it had nothing to do with breaking for the summer – it was all about the Munster final.

Doon GAA club punches far above its weight with five players – Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Pat Ryan “Simon”, the injured Barry Murphy, Mikey O’Brien on the senior extended panel, and Adam English and Eddie Stokes on the minors. Adam; Pat and his sister Amy, Limerick ladies footballer, were the special guests at Doon Convent Primary School’s Active Flag raising ceremony.

Coincidentally, they are all offspring of “mixed marriages”! Pat and Amy’s mum, Kathleen, is a proud Tipperary lady from Borrisoleigh while dad Billy is a Doon man. Adam’s dad Richard is from Ballinalard in County Tipperary. Mum is Mary (née O’Brien) from Doon. Adam’s granduncle is the great Eamonn Grimes. Chances are Richard will be cheering on Limerick in the minor match and then Tipp in the seniors!

It is all part of the fun and banter of the GAA. Both principals in Doon’s primary schools are from Tipperary. Derek Walsh in the convent is from Killoscully, while Joanne O’Connell in the CBS is a Cappawhite lady.

Derek said it is hard being a Tpperary man in a Limerick school.

“We are right on the border but a third of the parish of Doon is in Tipp so it’s not too bad. We are hoping to beat Limerick this Sunday but we will have it all to do. It is great craic, they put Limerick flags on my car, the banter is brilliant,” said Derek.

In the boys school, Joanne said there is “fierce excitement”.

“It is healthy rivalry. The boys can’t wait. Most of them are going with their parents. Adam English is our most recent former pupil to represent Limerick. He’s a lovely boy. He is a credit to his family,” said Joanne.

Former Limerick hurler, Denny Moloney was heavily outnumbered by Tipperary teachers when the Leader called on Tuesday.

“There is good rivalry. Any time we have sports in the school you see the boys togged out in their Limeirck and Tipp jerseys. You have divided loyalties even in the one family. One parent might be from Limerick and the other from Tipp. One child might follow their father and another might follow the mother so you have one lad supporting Limerick and another supporting Tipp,” said Denny.

Doon CBS is well-known for cultivating hurling talent and that is set to continue with the redevelopment of playing field and running track thanks to O’Leary Contractors.

Throw-in on Sunday for the Munster minor final is at 11.30am followed by the seniors at 2pm.