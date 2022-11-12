Search

12 Nov 2022

'We want to live, not just exist' Limerick citizens say at cost of living protest

Cathal Doherty

12 Nov 2022 5:47 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

MERCHANT’S Quay in Limerick city was alive with the sound of concerned citizens, using their voices to highlight the current cost of living crisis.

The cost of living crisis has been ongoing throughout the country as prices of housing, rent, electricity, fuel and many other necessities have been on the rise.

“We want to live, not just exist" is the Socialist Party’s motto regarding the current cost of living crisis and member Stefanie Di Croce voiced her reasons for attending the protest.

“After a year of pandemics where corporations have made record profits, wages have not kept up with the rate of inflation and the working class are bearing the brunt of this cost of living crisis,” Stefanie said.

“Government policies are sending public money into private hands and we actually have to get organised to fight the capitalist system that’s allowing this to happen.

"I’ve seen my bills go up, and I’ve had to make choices for my own budget and that’s happening across the board to working-class people. We’re out here making cuts to our necessities whilst the rich get richer,” Stefanie added.

According to the Socialist Party, 70% of young people are considering emigrating, rents are at a record high and more than 10,000 people are officially homeless.

UL student Alzbeta Lebedova said: “As [a student] it’s impossible to survive these days with electricity costs, college fees… it’s just crazy so we’re here to make our voices heard.”

Politicians from different parties across Limerick including the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Sinn Féin and the Socialist Party came together at the protest to commonly fight the cost of living crisis.

Limerick Sinn Féin senator Paul Gavan took the stage at the protest to voice his concerns about the current crisis.

“We have a cost of living crisis, we have a housing crisis and we have a health crisis and they’re all fundamentally and intrinsically linked,” Senator Gavan said.

Those who attended the protest were treated to a powerful performance by Melanie Gruben who passionately sang about the cost of living crisis.

