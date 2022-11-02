Search

02 Nov 2022

Caution urged as spot flooding hits Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

02 Nov 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

PEOPLE are being urged to exercise caution across Limerick today as heavy downpours resulted in spot flooding in some areas.

The North Circular Road saw some localised flooding, while waterways across the city and the county are at high levels.

While the waters are expected to recede in the coming hours, council is on high alert in case more rainfall comes.

High tides are being seen at the River Shannon and the River Arra in Newcastle West, pictured below by Scotty Meehan

People in O'Callaghan Strand are also being urged to take extra care as the area is badly flooded.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are all being urged to remain cautious if travelling in the area.

It comes after Met Eireann issued a yellow weather alert for Limerick.

Met Éireann warns of 'damaging gusts' as another weather warning is issued for Limerick

The caution came into effect at four o'clock this Wednesday morning.

The forecaster warned it will be "Very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur," states the warning which adds that a "spell of heavy rain" which is predicted will cause flooding in some places.

Various agencies, including Limerick City and County Council, are on standby and will be monitoring the situation as it develops.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media