Caution urged as spot flooding hits Limerick

PEOPLE are being urged to exercise caution across Limerick today as heavy downpours resulted in spot flooding in some areas.

The North Circular Road saw some localised flooding, while waterways across the city and the county are at high levels.

While the waters are expected to recede in the coming hours, council is on high alert in case more rainfall comes.

High tides are being seen at the River Shannon and the River Arra in Newcastle West, pictured below by Scotty Meehan

People in O'Callaghan Strand are also being urged to take extra care as the area is badly flooded.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are all being urged to remain cautious if travelling in the area.

Flooding in Limerick on the Fr. Russel Road. Someone appears to be unblocking a drain @LimerickCouncil @DanielButlerFG @CarlowWeather pic.twitter.com/60CddoCczs — Mul (@Mul_WPI) November 2, 2022

It comes after Met Eireann issued a yellow weather alert for Limerick.

The caution came into effect at four o'clock this Wednesday morning.

The forecaster warned it will be "Very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur," states the warning which adds that a "spell of heavy rain" which is predicted will cause flooding in some places.

Various agencies, including Limerick City and County Council, are on standby and will be monitoring the situation as it develops.