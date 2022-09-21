Free exhibition to mark 100 years of An Garda Síochána opens in Limerick

AN EXHIBITION of garda memorabilia will open to the public this Wednesday as part of the celebrations to commemorate the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Siochána.

The exhibition is the latest in a series of events that are taking place across the Limerick garda division which also include open days and reenactments of several key milestones from 100 years ago.

“There are national events but it’s very important that the anniversary is marked in every community and in every policing division in the country,” said Inspector Oliver Nally who is co-ordinating the programme of events in Limerick.

The exhibition, at Istabraq Hall at Merchant's Quay in the city, will feature a number of old garda uniforms, information regarding the history of an Garda Síochána, a number of crime scene photographs relevant to Limerick as well as a number of different artefacts and a mock “crime scene”.

A member of An Garda Síochána will be in attendance at the exhibition everyday to answer any questions the public may have.

It is requested that if a group of more than 15 people are planning on attending the exhibition to email henrystreet.sergeants@garda.ie to inform them of how many will be in the group and when they plan on visiting the exhibition.

The policing exhibition, which is free to the public, will be open on weekdays from 10am to 4pm and continues until Friday, September 30.