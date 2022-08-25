WATCH: Four 'inspiring' individuals receive honourary doctorates from University of Limerick

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick have bestowed honourary doctorates on four 'inspiring' individuals.

World-leading academic and political scientist Professor Brigid Laffan, ‘Godfather of Coaching’ Liam Moggan, tireless social activist Sr Stanislaus Kennedy and world-renowned physicist Professor Margaret Murnane were celebrated as ‘four outstanding’ candidates.

The recipients joined the wider ceremonies taking place this week, with almost 3,300 new graduates being conferred at UL over five days of the 2022 Autumn Conferring.

Liam Moggan has made a massive contribution to sport nationally and was one of the earliest groups of students at the former National College of Physical Education in Plassey.

An accomplished athlete who won county senior titles in Galway as a schoolboy and subsequently in Limerick as a student, in Dublin where he taught physical education, geography, maths and history at Ardscoil Rís, and in Meath, where he now lives.

Professor Margaret Murnane, the world-renowned physicist and true leader in her field, is based in the US where she is among the most research active physicists, but hails originally from Castleconnell, Co Limerick.

Her work in ultrafast laser and x-ray technology is pushing the limits of how lasers can operate at the fundamental limits of speed and stability.

The prestige of Margaret’s research and the lab she runs with her husband Henry Kapteyn is a beacon for the contribution cutting edge science can make to solving the scientific and technological challenges we face in today’s world.

Professor Murnane is the recipient of both St Patrick’s Day Science Medal and a Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

Professor Brigid Laffan was one of the very first students to attend UL – then the National Institute of Higher Education – where she met her late husband Michael.

Now a world-leading academic and political scientist in her own right, Professor Laffan is also a European Studies graduate, former Director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies in Florence and a well-known commentator on European affairs.

Sr Stanislaus Kennedy – or Sr Stan, as she is more affectionately known – is a shining example of charity, of goodness and an inspiration to many, her work as the founder of the country’s biggest voluntary organisation fighting homelessness, Focus Ireland, and her involvement in the National Immigration Council, making her a household name.

Born Treasa Kennedy, she grew up as one of five children in the village of Lispole, just outside Dingle in County Kerry, later joining the Religious Sisters of Charity in Dublin, an order established by Mary Aikenhead in 1815.

Congratulating the recipients on behalf of the Governing Authority of the University, Chancellor Mary Harney said the awards were to honour the "remarkable" recipients and their achievements.

"We are so honoured that they have accepted the highest honour that the University of Limerick – or any university – can bestow on any citizen, and that is an honorary doctorate.

"You join many ambassadors of this wonderful University in its 50th year – you will remain connected with us, and we are so grateful and honoured that you should do so."