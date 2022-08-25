Search

25 Aug 2022

WATCH: Four 'inspiring' individuals receive honourary doctorates from University of Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

25 Aug 2022 12:35 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick have bestowed honourary doctorates on four 'inspiring' individuals. 

World-leading academic and political scientist Professor Brigid Laffan, ‘Godfather of Coaching’ Liam Moggan, tireless social activist Sr Stanislaus Kennedy and world-renowned physicist Professor Margaret Murnane were celebrated as ‘four outstanding’ candidates.

The recipients joined the wider ceremonies taking place this week, with almost 3,300 new graduates being conferred at UL over five days of the 2022 Autumn Conferring.

Liam Moggan has made a massive contribution to sport nationally and was one of the earliest groups of students at the former National College of Physical Education in Plassey.

An accomplished athlete who won county senior titles in Galway as a schoolboy and subsequently in Limerick as a student, in Dublin where he taught physical education, geography, maths and history at Ardscoil Rís, and in Meath, where he now lives.

Professor Margaret Murnane, the world-renowned physicist and true leader in her field, is based in the US where she is among the most research active physicists, but hails originally from Castleconnell, Co Limerick.

Leaders from the worlds of sport, advocacy, science and politics donned cap and gown in Limerick as they were conferred with honorary doctorates by University of Limerick PIC: Sean Curtin True Media

Her work in ultrafast laser and x-ray technology is pushing the limits of how lasers can operate at the fundamental limits of speed and stability.

The prestige of Margaret’s research and the lab she runs with her husband Henry Kapteyn is a beacon for the contribution cutting edge science can make to solving the scientific and technological challenges we face in today’s world.

Professor Murnane is the recipient of both St Patrick’s Day Science Medal and a Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

Professor Brigid Laffan was one of the very first students to attend UL – then the National Institute of Higher Education – where she met her late husband Michael.

Now a world-leading academic and political scientist in her own right, Professor Laffan is also a European Studies graduate, former Director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies in Florence and a well-known commentator on European affairs.

University of Limerick research finds street sex workers face ‘discriminatory behaviour’ from gardaí

Sr Stanislaus Kennedy – or Sr Stan, as she is more affectionately known – is a shining example of charity, of goodness and an inspiration to many, her work as the founder of the country’s biggest voluntary organisation fighting homelessness, Focus Ireland, and her involvement in the National Immigration Council, making her a household name.

Born Treasa Kennedy, she grew up as one of five children in the village of Lispole, just outside Dingle in County Kerry, later joining the Religious Sisters of Charity in Dublin, an order established by Mary Aikenhead in 1815.

Congratulating the recipients on behalf of the Governing Authority of the University, Chancellor Mary Harney said the awards were to honour the "remarkable" recipients and their achievements.

"We are so honoured that they have accepted the highest honour that the University of Limerick – or any university – can bestow on any citizen, and that is an honorary doctorate.

"You join many ambassadors of this wonderful University in its 50th year – you will remain connected with us, and we are so grateful and honoured that you should do so."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media