WATCH: Tale of two climates as stormy and sunny conditions reported across Limerick

A STATUS orange thunderstorm warning is currently in place for Limerick however many people in the county have been left scratching their heads.

While many areas including Killmallock, Bruree and Caherconlish have been battered by rain, other places haven't seen a drop.

Locals in Croom, Raheen and Limerick city have only seen clear blue skies all day with no sign of any thunder and lightning.

Pictures shared on social media show a tale of two climates, with the River Shannon in Limerick city being bathed in sunshine while a thunderstorm wrecked havoc on houses in Bohermore.

In the southern part of the county, bins were being blown over and windows were slapping shut due to the force of the wind and torrential rain.

Claps of thunder were accompanied by forks of lighting in Kilmallock.

"Due to the dry conditions much of the rain water is lodging on the ground," said one local.

"It's hard to think we had such tropical conditions on Saturday and now we're back to the November rain," they added.

The status orange thunderstorm warning is in place until 10pm tonight.

Forecasters have said that not all areas under the warning will be affected however, heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places.