WATCH: Limerick supporters in Dublin react to historic All-Ireland victory

THERE were joyous scenes at Croke Park and TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon when Limerick achieved an historic three-in-row.
John Kiely's side defeated Kilkenny on a final scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26 to meaning the Liam MacCarthy cup will be returning to Shannonside for the fourth time in five years.
Following the final whistle, Limerick Live reporter Nick Rabbitts got the reaction of Limerick supporters as they left Croke Park.
Meanwhile, it has been announced that the all-conquering three-in-a-row hurling heroes will return to a tumultuous welcome on Monday evening at the TUS Gaelic Grounds as it hosts the All-Ireland senior hurling champions’ homecoming.
After the Covid-constrained homecomings of the last two year’s titles, Monday's victory salute will be the first in-person homecoming since 2018.
The ticket-only event begins at around 7pm with gates opening at 5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.