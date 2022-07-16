Search

16 Jul 2022

WATCH: Internet star Black Paddy's unique good luck message to Limerick hurlers

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

16 Jul 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A COMEDIAN who has more than one million followers on his various social media channels has issued a unique rallying call to Limerick's hurlers.

Fabu D, also known as Black Paddy appeared at a teen disco in Bulgaden Castle near Kilmallock this week.

And while in Limerick, he travelled into the city centre where he performed next to the Singer from Quimper monument in the heart of Cruises Street.

Dressed in a Limerick jersey, with a Treaty flag on his back, he really got into the spirit of things, clutching a hurley.

And he put his own unique hip-hop take on Denis Allen's classic, Limerick You're a Lady.

Limerick city community goes green to back local hurling hero ‘Hego’

Black Paddy has become known for visiting different parts of the country and giving his own take on how it is to live there.

He became a comedian after graduating from university and has since MC'd at over 150 events.

Originally from Nigeria, he makes viral videos about the experience of African people in Ireland which have been featured by the Lad Bible, Worldstar Hip-Hop, and Unilad.

In 2017, he was a contestant on the reality TV show ‘Blind Date Ireland.’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media