WATCH: Limerick fans preview Sunday's All-Ireland clash with Kilkenny

HURLING fans are gearing up for the showdown of the year on Sunday when Limerick take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park.
Green and white flags and bunting can be seen all over the county as the people of Limerick get behind Declan Hannon and the boys.
Limerick Live spoke to hurling fans out and about in the city this week to ask what their plans were for the match and if they believed we could make it three in a row.
Most people believed the lads would do it although some argued that Kilkenny had a strong team and it would be a tough match for the boys in green.
Larry O'Sullivan has been a long time supporter of the hurlers and reminisced on the last time he was in Croke Park to see them in an All-Ireland final.
Throw-in is at 3:30pm this Sunday and if you don't have a ticket to the match you can soak up the atmosphere at the Gaelic Grounds where fans can watch the action on the big screen.
Gates open at 2pm and tickets are still available, priced at €10 plus booking fee via ticketmaster.ie, with a family pass charged at €25.
