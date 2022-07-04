WATCH: Playing pro-am in Limerick is like a child going to Disneyland for first time - Niall Quinn

IRISH football great Niall Quinn said he was "giddy" when he got the invite to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor.
"To get the call up for this is as good as any call-up I got for Ireland. It's amazing," smiled the gentle giant.
The former fearsome forward said being in Adare Manor for the unique event this Monday is like a how a child must feel when they go to Disneyland first.
"It’s great to be rubbing shoulders with all these famous golfers, celebrities, those from the world of business and sporting heroes. To be part of it I feel very lucky," said Niall.
