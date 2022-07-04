WATCH: 'There's only one Tiger,' says legendary jockey AP McCoy at Limerick pro-am

"TIGER is Tiger. There's only one Tiger," said legendary jockey AP McCoy this Monday morning as he prepared to tee off on the opening day of the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The man considered to be the greatest jumps jockey of all time was speaking to Limerick Live en route to the putting green ahead of teeing off in the major charity event at Adare Manor.

AP, who played with Tiger Woods at the last Pro-Am in 2010, said he was looking forward to seeing the master play in the flesh again. Tiger tees off at 2.05pm today.

"No disrespect to the other golfers but Tiger is Tiger," he smiled.

The County Antrim man is also a fan of Limerick hurling and was tuned into all the action in Croke Park from the Manor on Sunday. Limerick of course overcame the Tribesmen in GAA HQ to make it through to their third All-Ireland final in-a-row.

"It was a brilliant game," said AP who is playing with Harold Varner III today and is playing with Danny Willett on Tuesday.