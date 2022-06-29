WATCH: RTÉ releases promo as Nationwide looks ahead to JP McManus Pro-Am

RTÉ television has released a short promo ahead of tonight's episode of Nationwide which is focused on the upcoming JP McManus Pro-Am.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the sold-out event, which takes place next Monday and Tuesday at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

Presenter Anne Cassin has travelled to Adare for the programme as the village prepares for the arrival of fans, golfers and celebrities over the coming days.

The programme, to be broadcast at 7pm on RTÉ One, will focus on the Pro-Am and the impact it will have on the wider tourism and business community in Limerick and Adare.

Around €140m has been raised for local charities since the first JP McManus Pro-Am was held in 1990 and a number of organisations which have benefited will features in the programme.

Next week's event was orginally due to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19.