WATCH: New Cathaoirleach of Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District takes over

A NEW Cathaoirleach of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District has been voted in.

Councillor John Egan, who began his new term yesterday, following a voting process at the district's Annual General Meeting, thanked his colleagues for what has been "a very hard year."

"I am delighted to be back as chair and looking forward to the future. I hope there are no division here in my time," he said.

The new chair thanked the outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Ryan for an excellent year, as praise rang out around the council chambers for Cllr Ryan's ability to be "balanced, calm and cool."

Cllr Ryan, upon passing the reins over, thanked his colleagues and council staff, admitting that it was his "first time in a priviliged position."

Cllr Ger Mitchell was also voted in as Leas-Cathaoirleach for the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District, replacing the outgoing Cllr Michael Donegan, who held the role for the last year.

The new chair offered some closing remarks, highlighting how elected officials within the district were able to have "robust arguements" on difficult subjects during each monthly meeting.

"However, at the end of the meeting, we always leave the chamber together, where we are united for our constituents in Cappamore-Kilmallock," Cllr Egan concluded.