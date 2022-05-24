Search

24 May 2022

WATCH: Scientists at University Hospital Limerick continue strike action

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

24 May 2022 2:06 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

MEDICAL scientists at University Hospital Limerick are continuing their strike action this week in a dispute over pay and unfilled posts. 

Members of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) picketed outside the hospital as they look for resolution on longstanding issues. 

The strike action has led to disruption in services at hospitals across the country as the scientists are central to analyzing patient's test results. 

The MLSA said it has made every effort to avoid regrettable disruption to patients and fellow healthcare workers but has been left with no alternative

A scientist at UHL said: "The key thing is we are doing this for the future of our profession, if we don't address these longstanding issues now then we, the service and patients will pay for it down the line. 

Abrupt end to distributor road in Limerick village road ‘not a good look’ admits local councillor

"Our main concerns are the pay anomaly as well as recruitment and retention. People are doing the same work in the same building and not getting the same level of pay. 

"20% of posts are unfilled at the moment because we cannot keep our graduates. There is no career progression and unless we have that clear then we won't have anyone working in this profession."

The scientists stressed that they do not want to strike and are conscious of the effect it has on patients, but they feel they have no choice. 

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group said they are engaging with the MLSA to ensure that arrangements are in place to provide a curtailed range of services.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media