Search

11 Feb 2022

WATCH: Limerick charity's hunt for base raised in Dáil

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

11 Feb 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A CALL has been made for council to step up and provide a base to a Limerick charity to help it carry out its vital work.

On a number of days a week, trained volunteers from Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) carry out patrols of the banks of the River Shannon in a bid to help anyone in distress.

But since January, the group has been on the hunt for a base after its one-year lease at John's Street expired.

Now, Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan has called on the local authority to do all in its power to establish a location for local volunteer groups like these

"Too often late at night or early in the morning the sound of the helicopter propellers is heard over the River Shannon. Too often this the signal that another life has been lost to suicide. This sound would be ever more familiar if it was not for the selfless work of the brave volunteers of our riverside suicide prevention teams," said the City TD.

"These teams should have a base available to them as a priority. As it stands, life saving and expensive equipment is either carried by the volunteers or stored in near by cars. Should the volunteer storing the equipment be unable to make it on a particular night, there is a scramble to ensure that the equipment can be transferred," Mr Quinlivan argued.

He pledged to continue to push until a space is afforded to the suicide prevention teams in Limerick.

Meanwhile, the matter was raised directly with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Dáil Éireann this week.

Uninsured golf professional avoids ban following detection on busy Limerick road

Aontu TD Peadar Tóibín asked: "There are countless council-owned vacant properties in Limerick so would it not be possible to get one of those buildings or a State building in use for that purpose as soon as possible?"

In response, Mr Martin commended the work of LTSP, but added: "The council would be best placed to identify premises that may be available and could be adapted for use by the team there. That is what normally happens across the country."

Limerick City and County Council has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media