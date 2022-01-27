Search

27 Jan 2022

WATCH: Limerick TD clashes with Transport Minister over key road project

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

27 Jan 2022 6:01 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK TD Kieran O'Donnell has accused Transport Minister Eamon Ryan of "creating chaos" around a multi-million euro road project.

In February last year, after days of speculation the Coonagh to Knockalsheen road project would be shelved, Mr Ryan confirmed it would go ahead as planned.

This followed widespread campaigning from the people of Moyross, whose estate it will open up, and Limerick's business community.

‘Huge hope’ in Limerick estate as diggers re-emerge on the site of Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road

Speaking at the Oireachtas transport committee, the Green Party minister claimed he approved the walls which separate the estate on Limerick's northside from the neighbouring communities would be knocked was conditional.

"I said fine, but on one condition, that you open up. That you take down the walls in Moyross that separate it from the rest of the city and communities, and you build the active travel and bus connection between UL, LIT and Mary Immaculate College. Because I believe that would transform the city in three years," he said.

However, Mr O'Donnell, who chairs the committee said: "You are goading. You interfered in the process below in Limerick. You created chaos. The people in Moyross were entitled to it. This route, Coonagh to Knockalisheen. You did everything possible to ensure it didn't go through. It has now gone through, and it is making an enormous difference to people's lives."

Moyross residents had campaigned for the knocking of the divide, which they compared to the former Berlin wall.

"I said fine, but on one condition, that you open up. That you take down the walls in Moyross that separate it from the rest of the city and communities, and you build the active travel and bus connection between UL, LIT and Mary Immaculate College.

Mr O'Donnell said that people in Limerick have been calling for investment in public transport for years and those calls have gone unanswered.

Mr Ryan rejected the assertion that he was goading people, but instead told Deputy O'Donnell that he was passionate about what could be done for Limerick.

"Limerick, she's my lady too," he said earlier in the committee meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media