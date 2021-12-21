Search

21 Dec 2021

WATCH: Mary Black chats Christmas plans and return to Limerick

Frances Watkins

News@limerickleader.ie

MUSIC legend Mary Black is coming back to Limerick next year after a triumphant return to the stage. 

Mary hit the road again in October after Covid-19 restrictions meant she hadn't performed on stage in nearly two years. 

The Dublin woman delighted fans with some of her biggest hits including No Frontiers to Song for Ireland, Carolina Rua, Katie and A Woman’s Heart.

Mary will return to Limerick for a special gig at the Lime Tree Theatre on February 25, 2022. 

The multi-platinum selling artist sat down with the Limerick Leader to discuss getting back to live audiences, some exciting upcoming projects and her plans for Christmas. 

