01 Dec 2021

WATCH: Limerick boy and Toy Show hero Paudie interviews Taoiseach

Frances Watkins

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK boy Paudie O'Callaghan has met the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste for exclusive chats for his Paudcast. 

Paudie stole the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show last week as he performed Harry Styles' Treat People with Kindness alongside Ryan Tubridy. 

The 11 year old met Taoiseach  Mícháel Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar at government buildings last week to mark the 50th Anniversary of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The Knockainey boy recorded a very special episode of his Paudcast while chatting to the politicians in their private offices.

 Paudie and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

Paudie asked both leaders about the issues facing people with Down syndrome, the 21 Demands that have been asked of Government and how society’s attitudes are changing towards people with Down syndrome.

He also got down to the serious topics of Leo Varadkar's favourite food and does Mícháel Martin find being Taoiseach tougher than being a teacher?

Speaking about the experience, Paudie said, “It was fantastic meeting An Taoiseach and An Tánaiste! I visited Government Buildings and we sat and chatted in their offices.

"They both gave me lots of time and I felt very important. I got to see things that most people never get to see and I asked them what they thought it was like to be me, someone with Down syndrome.

"After we finished the interview with An Tánaiste my Dad and I went back to the Hard Rock Café hotel to get ready for my appearance on the Late Late Toy Show.”  

Also commenting, Barry Sheridan, CEO Down Syndrome Ireland said, “The Paudcast is a superb example of how people with Down syndrome can be so much more involved and integrated in today’s society.

"It demonstrates the possible, and we have been delighted that Padraig chose to work with us on this project as we raise the issues that affect everyone with Down syndrome.”

Paudie is a previous winner of Limerick person of the month who started to record a podcast while schools were closed to keep himself busy. 

You can view all of his podcasts on his website here.  

