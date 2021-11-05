WATCH: Keith Earls chats rugby, mental health, coffee and his love for Limerick

Keith Earls has always been proud of his Limerick roots and reading his new book, "Fight or Flight" you cannot but see how much his home city means to him.

The story of Earls is one of triumph. Against all the odds he made his way from Limerick City to become a British and Irish Lion. All the while inspiring the people of Limerick City every step of the way - from St Nessan's, to St Munchins, from Thomond Park to the Aviva Stadium.

In recent weeks the respect and love for Earls has grown even more as the Irish international shared his story about his personal battles with his mental and physical health.

This week the star sat down with the Limerick Leader for a chat about his book, those mental health battles, his plans for the future and how in a time of need, you can always count on those closest to you.

Click above to see the full interview and make sure to check out Keith's book here: