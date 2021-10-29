WATCH: Limerick singer Denise Chaila releases new single 'Energy'

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila has released a brand new single 'Energy' ahead of her debut EP next month.

This is the second single from the hip hop artist's EP It's A Mixtape which is set to drop on Friday November 26.

Denise said "I wrote this song when I was tired and grieving. Somehow, the experience of creating it became a massive learning curve.

"Singing ‘you can’t take my energy’ while mentally and emotionally drained, living through incredible uncertainty and trying to find stable ground from moment to moment became a challenge I didn’t intend to set myself. One I’m glad I did.

“The song began as a beat with a time signature that I just couldn’t understand how to write to. One which I allowed to linger in my drafts for months because I was too nervous to attempt writing to it and potentially ruin a very beautiful song.

"Every step of the process has been measured, unhurried, full of conversation and gentle risk taking. Stepping outside my comfort zone like this made me gag as much as it made me smile.

“This song and the work surrounding it has ultimately been an opportunity. I've spent the year asking myself what I want to do with myself when my heart is broken.

"What my work ultimately means to me. What purpose it serves in my own life. And from the wellspring of these questions, beautiful threads of curiosity have emerged from me.

“In the end; hope is more than a sound bite for a podcast, pain is more than a line in a song, there are things I’ve gone through in the last year that I’ll work through for the next ten, and nobody can bait me out enough to take from me what I do not choose to give freely."