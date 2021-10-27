Search

27/10/2021

WATCH: 'Shannon Banks' stars in Limerick anti-litter campaign

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A UNIQUE new anti-litter comedy campaign has launched, in a bid to persuade Limerick people to not leave their rubbish on the street.

Limerick Leader columnist Richard Lynch is starring in a new six-part film series, entitled Shannon Banks.

Here, he takes the lead as Shannon, a 57-year-old Limerick Tidy Towns volunteer with a sharp tongue and great love for her city. The name of her nemesis? Kerry Owen!

In each episode, Shannon Banks visits famous local landmarks in a bid to keep them clean, with her first trip to the world famous King John's Castle.

Richard Lynch said the the idea for the character Shannon Banks came from his own desire to keep the streets of Limerick clean.

"I just don’t understand why people destroy their own city, where we live, eat, play, and work," he said, "I wanted to create an anti-litter campaign that delivers an important message, while also showcasing the best of Limerick and having a bit of fun.”

Richard says even though Shannon is a bossy person, she has a heart of gold and really loves Limerick.

The film series is directed by Myles Breen - who makes an appearance as a dog owner in episode one - and written by Richard Lynch and Tracey Aspel.

Among the film crew were Luke Culhane, who like Richard is a former Limerick Person of the Year, and make-up artist Jammy Make-up.

Kris Luszczki shot beautiful drone footage of the city, showcasing Limerick’s beauty and glory in each episode. Another locally well-known face involved was Sarah Corbett-Lynch.

“Writing the series took a couple of months by the time we figured out what we wanted the message to be and how we were going to deliver it,” Richard added, "From there, a lot of people were involved in the filming process. The series was complicated to shoot as it was all outdoors, with people regularly passing the set. It was a challenging shoot, but so worthwhile as we feel we really achieved our goal. I want to thank everyone involved.”

The project received a further boost when Denis Allen, who co-wrote the Limerick anthem, ‘Limerick You’re a Lady’, allowed the track to feature as the ‘Shannon Banks’ theme song in each episode’s opening titles.

Although it's a comedy, the message at the heart of each episode is to 'Love Limerick' and do not litter!

"We want those who watch the series to feel pride in their hometown. Shannon’s tagline at the end of each episode is ‘Let’s Keep Limerick a Lady’, and that message is at the heart of what we hope to achieve. We want people to see that littering is not cool, it’s trashy. Let’s not trash Limerick’s future," Richard explains.

Episodes of ‘Shannon Banks’ will drop on I Love Limerick’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV weekly for the next six weeks.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media