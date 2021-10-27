WATCH: 'Shannon Banks' stars in Limerick anti-litter campaign

A UNIQUE new anti-litter comedy campaign has launched, in a bid to persuade Limerick people to not leave their rubbish on the street.

Limerick Leader columnist Richard Lynch is starring in a new six-part film series, entitled Shannon Banks.

Here, he takes the lead as Shannon, a 57-year-old Limerick Tidy Towns volunteer with a sharp tongue and great love for her city. The name of her nemesis? Kerry Owen!

In each episode, Shannon Banks visits famous local landmarks in a bid to keep them clean, with her first trip to the world famous King John's Castle.

Richard Lynch said the the idea for the character Shannon Banks came from his own desire to keep the streets of Limerick clean.

"I just don’t understand why people destroy their own city, where we live, eat, play, and work," he said, "I wanted to create an anti-litter campaign that delivers an important message, while also showcasing the best of Limerick and having a bit of fun.”

Richard says even though Shannon is a bossy person, she has a heart of gold and really loves Limerick.

The film series is directed by Myles Breen - who makes an appearance as a dog owner in episode one - and written by Richard Lynch and Tracey Aspel.

Among the film crew were Luke Culhane, who like Richard is a former Limerick Person of the Year, and make-up artist Jammy Make-up.

Kris Luszczki shot beautiful drone footage of the city, showcasing Limerick’s beauty and glory in each episode. Another locally well-known face involved was Sarah Corbett-Lynch.

“Writing the series took a couple of months by the time we figured out what we wanted the message to be and how we were going to deliver it,” Richard added, "From there, a lot of people were involved in the filming process. The series was complicated to shoot as it was all outdoors, with people regularly passing the set. It was a challenging shoot, but so worthwhile as we feel we really achieved our goal. I want to thank everyone involved.”

The project received a further boost when Denis Allen, who co-wrote the Limerick anthem, ‘Limerick You’re a Lady’, allowed the track to feature as the ‘Shannon Banks’ theme song in each episode’s opening titles.

Although it's a comedy, the message at the heart of each episode is to 'Love Limerick' and do not litter!

"We want those who watch the series to feel pride in their hometown. Shannon’s tagline at the end of each episode is ‘Let’s Keep Limerick a Lady’, and that message is at the heart of what we hope to achieve. We want people to see that littering is not cool, it’s trashy. Let’s not trash Limerick’s future," Richard explains.

Episodes of ‘Shannon Banks’ will drop on I Love Limerick’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV weekly for the next six weeks.