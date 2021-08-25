WATCH: Big step forward for new Limerick hospital

MULTI-MILLION euro proposals to build a new private hospital on the outskirts of Limerick have taken a huge step forward with the appointment of architects.

And planning permission could be sought on the ​€140m scheme by this November.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader earlier this year, the Bon Secours Health System is planning to develop a 150-bed medical facility on a seven-acre site at Ballysimon.

Set to bring up to 250 new permanent jobs, it will be located just off the M7 motorway adjacent to Northern Trust’s offices and the site of the proposed new Educate Together school.

It forms part of a wider development by Kirkland Investments which will also see a hotel, and other developments.​

Now, Reddy Architecture and Urbanism in partnership with HOK International have been put in place to design the campus.

Other members of the design team include Limerick based civil and structural engineers Punch Consulting, Aecom quantity surveyors and Homan O’Brien Associates mechanical and electrical engineers.

Denis O'Sullivan, the group director of capital projects at Bon Secours Health System Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce such an experienced design team for this new Bon Secours Hospital in Limerick.”

Design work is already well under the way with planning permission for the Hospital due to be lodged in November, he added.

Jason Kenny, the chief executive of Bon Secours said: “This is an exciting milestone in the progression of the Bon Secours Health System New Limerick Hospital at Ballysimon, which will be the single-biggest investment in medical care in Limerick in recent years providing new and expanded services in the region.”

Speaking at the appointment announcement, Aidan Healy, healthcare director at Reddy Architecture and Urbanism added: “We’re delighted to have been commissioned as the architectural consultants and lead design for Bon Secours Health System’s new hospital in Limerick. It’s a significant hospital for the Bon Secours Health System, but also for Limerick and the wider Mid-West region.”

Allison Wagner, the regional director of HealthCare at HOK London said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Bon Secours Health System on its new Limerick hospital. We are excited to bring our international experience to the project, which will help to put the patient experience, as well as staff wellbeing, at the heart of the new hospital.”

Bon Secours is the largest private hospital operator in the country, with 4,000 people delivering care.

It has hospitals in Dublin, Tralee, Cork and Galway. In 2017, it acquired the 200-year-old Limerick city centre hospital, Barringtons, and proceeded to invest €4m into the facility.

The hospital now has capacity constraints in the current facility with a limited 0.4-acre city-centre site.

It is this which has paved the way for a second hospital in Limerick.