WATCH: Limerick dancer's unique tribute to victorious hurlers

LEADING Limerick aerial dancer Jennifer de Brun has put together a special tribute for our All-Ireland winning hurlers.

The Caherdavin artist is the only Limerick member of the Fidget Feet dance group, who performed outside Glór in Ennis during Sunday's game.

She put together the unique set to pay tribute to the county hurlers, who won back-to-back titles following victory over Cork.

Jennifer - whose brother is Limerick senior footballer Gordon Brown - said: "We were performing our new show, a Handful of Dreams out in Ennis. I'm the only Limerick woman in Fidget Feet, so I felt it was important to represent us! Normally before the shows, we have a couple of hours training where we warm up. I was wearing one of my brother's jerseys for the day that was in it, so I thought it would be a bit of fun having a spin!"

While Limerick's hurlers hit new heights in Croke Park, Jennifer was also high in the air, with Fidget Feet's aerial show clashing with the big match.

"Half way through the show, we were calling out to the audience, does anyone have the score?! The audience were very nice, they kept calling out the score to me," she said.

At the end of the show, to celebrate the Treaty men's win, the group performed the Walls of Limerick.

It was a double celebration for Jennifer after - for it was the final night of a Handful of Dreams too.

"We had loads to celebrate, so we all went to dinner and watched the game together afterwards," she said, "It was really nice."