WATCH: Sing when you're winning as Maura sums up Croker atmosphere after Limerick win

FOR those of not lucky enough to be in Croke Park Maura Ryan gives us a taste of what we missed out on.

Maura, who is a massive fan from Cappamore, never misses a game with her sister Caitriona. Here she is in her signed Limerick jersey and prophetic sign belting out Limerick You're A Lady.

Last year, Maura was a big fan of the Limerick hurlers and management hitting the woah for Milford earlier this year. When she saw the hurlers’ moves on social media she wanted to partake

"Maura donned her Limerick jersey and danced to raise funds for Milford Care Centre with a guest appearance from her dog Toto.

"Her dance routine caught the attention of the judges and Molly was delighted when performance psychologist Caroline Currid made contact to let Molly know she was the winner of a signed jersey and would meet the team. She was so excited,” said Caitriona.

Molly went to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale where she met the team and John Kiely and was elated to receive her prize. The jersey has got plenty of wear this year.





































