WATCH: Growing up in west Limerick captured on film

The different generational experiences of growing up and living in Askeaton were captured on film by young people from Limerick Youth Service.
The teenagers, who are members of LYS’ Askeaton Youth Group, teamed up with filmmaker Audrey Concannon to record ‘Growing Up in Askeaton’ and the result is a heart-warming film featuring some well-known faces.
The film features of yesteryear such as collecting bottles for a half a penny each to save enough money to go to the ‘pictures’ that was brought into the town on horse and cart!
“Askeaton is vibrant town with lots of interesting characters and this is something the young people wanted to capture and promote it on film,” said Dawn McCarthy, LYS.
