WATCH: A charity abseil at the home of rugby in Limerick!

AN abseil is to take place from the top of the west stand of Thomond Park in aid of Down Syndrome Limerick.

Participants are being asked to raise €250 to take part in the event, which will be used to raise money for the charity’s adult education services, with the climb taking place on Saturday, September 18.

“We are looking for 80 people to abseil down from the west stand in Thomond Park. We’re hoping for some corporate sponsorship too,” said Charlotte Hanley, a committee member with Down Syndrome Limerick, based at Castletroy.

“The idea is it will go specifically towards our adult education programme,” Charlotte added, “We’ve been so blessed with the amount of people who have donated so far. Since Covid-19 began, Limerick and the surrounding areas have been so generous to us. I hope they can be generous this time around.”

Due to the pandemic, Down Syndrome Limerick, which provides support to families and individuals with the condition through their life, has been unable to host its charity events, with this being the first one since before March 2020.

“It’s difficult to be asking for money for fundraising when we don’t have the face-to-face connection, and people can’t understand the work we are doing,” she said.

Among those taking part in the abseil is metropolitan district chair, Cllr Sarah Kiely, who will scale the heights of Croke Park as a warm-up to the Thomond Park event.

“Down Syndrome Limerick do such fantastic work and anything raised locally will stay locally and support the families of the children who avail of the services. It’s a good opportunity for rugby fans to get into Thomond Park and see it from a different angle!”

For more information on the abseil and to join in, call 061 334023, or visit www.downsyndromelimerick.ie