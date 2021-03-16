WATCH: St Patrick's Festival TV will keep you entertained from early til late

Tomorrow on St. Patrick’s Festival TV there is a feast of Ireland, the real Ireland, for the nation to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their living rooms and kitchens from 9.30am ‘til late night.

From a message with our First Citizen ‘A St. Patrick’s Day Message from President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins’ at 10.52am, to virtual tours, pageantry, marching bands, spectacle, fun, traditional sessions, storytelling and dancing. We’ll make a very special visit to entertain the residents at Elm Hall Nursing Home in Kildare at 12.15pm and a feast for the ears and eyes with the Saint Patrick Show from Downpatrick at 3pm.

Brendan Balfe and Dave Fanning offer 'A Treasury of Irish Voices' at 5pm and Pillow Queens, Gemma Dunleavy and Adam Mohamed lift the roof of the Guinness Storehouse at 6.30pm.

We are all off to Whelan’s at 8pm for Barróg Lá Fhéile Phádraig, which gathers the best of Irish traditional players and singers and at 8.55pm Solas: Awakening Ireland, the premiere of a magnificent short film which illuminates Ireland’s most beautiful rural landscapes and urban vistas in a spectacular lighting display, followed by a 9pm concert with pop princess Soulé recorded at The Complex, Dublin.

Stay on to bid farewell to St. Patrick’s Day 2021 for Orchestra of Light, at 9.30pm, a surprise spectacle, never before seen in Ireland, recorded over the skies of Dublin.

St. Patrick’s Festival events can be watched on St. Patrick’s Festival TV (SPF TV), a dedicated online TV channel at stpatricksfestival.ie and on TVs across Ireland on Oireachtas TV, which can be found on all TV provider platforms. Oireachtas TV is available throughout Ireland on Saorview Channel 22, Virgin Media Channel 207, Sky Channel 517, eir Vision Channel 504, and Vodafone Channels 201, 207 and 208.