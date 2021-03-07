WATCH: 'Paddy' a short film with a Limerick influence, set for film festival run

A NEW short film with a Limerick influence will be taking the stage at several film festivals across the country and abroad.

'Paddy' is a coming of age short film directed by Róisín Kearney. Funded by Creative Ireland and the Clare Arts Council, Paddy was filmed in Ennis and Clare with a large amount of the staff being from Limerick.

Paddy is set in the 70s and follows the story of a young man as he struggles with the need to become part of a micro society while in a foreign land, his conflict of loyalties and his relationship with music and how it helps form a generation’s identity. In this case, punk.

The music of the film is wholly original which director Róisín is particularly happy with, “We were lucky enough to have all original music written for Paddy. This allowed us to use the sound and lyrics to further emphasise his thoughts.”

The film made its debut at the Galway Film Fleadh, however it’s taking five cities by storm in March including Limerick where it will be showcased at the Catalyst International Film Festival. Producer Keith Bogue says the team is very excited for the film to be played in Limerick, “we are really excited for the film to come to Limerick as it’s a hometown gig for a lot of the crew and cast.”

It is one of only eleven short films that will be screening in the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

Róisín says the success of the film can be boiled down to the team of people who helped make it, “the film truly is a team effort, each individual part fit in like a cog thanks to the hard work of the producers.”

Catch the film when it airs in Limerick at the Catalyst International Film Festival from March 19 to March 20.