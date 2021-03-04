WATCH: Limerick's Cian Lynch practices his 'rubbish' skills ahead of Team Limerick Clean Up 6
TLC6 will take place this Good Friday in a ‘different but doable’ manner whilst complying with all public health guidelines issued by the HSE.
Schools week is planned for March 22 and more information will be communicated to participating schools in due course. Schools wishing to take part should visit the Team Limerick Clean-Up website to register. Just click here:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on