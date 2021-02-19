WATCH: What is Limerick's Favourite Building? Time to nominate your number one

We are looking for your nominations for your favourite building, your most memorable, inspiring structure in Limerick - it could be right on your doorstep - and we want to know about it!

Nominate your favourite building and it will be in with a chance of being on the shortlist.

Whether you are far from home or living on the same street, nominate a building that is a special place. The place that brings back memories, makes you feel safe, inspires you.

Our castles, centuries old. Our Tudor houses and rows of old merchant houses. and Georgian splendour.

Our modern, slick buildings - the cutting edge of modern architecture seen in glass, steel and renewable materials - all are structures worth highlighting and celebrating.

We live in a wonderful county steeped in rich history and built heritage but your entry need not be historic.

It could be a sports stand that you simply love going to. Or your favourite pub – closed, but where you hope to return someday soon.

The Limerick Leader is now looking for nominations from our readers for their favourite building in Limerick

All you have to do is email editor@limerickleader.ie, with the name of the building you wish to nominate.

We will then put all the nominations online, and begin the process where readers can vote to create a shortlist for our expert panel to consider.

Get nominating now!

“Limerick Twenty Thirty was a perfect partner for Limerick’s Favourite Building’ as, across its own portfolio, it has already delivered on its promise of delivering world-class building projects in Limerick, both in terms of architecture and sustainability standards” Limerick Leader editor Donn O’Sullivan added.

“Its first major build, the stunning Gardens International building on Henry Street, was completed in 2019 and swept the boards in the national architectural awards that year by claiming the ‘New Build Workplace’ category at the prestigious Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) annual awards, the ‘Design Project of the Year’ at the KPMG Property Industry Excellent Awards and the ‘Architectural Project of the Year’ at the Irish Building & Design Awards.”

Limerick Twenty Thirty CEO David Conway continued: “We’re delighted to partner with the Limerick Leader on ‘Limerick’s Favourite Building’. Limerick has got an incredible architecture heritage, from its oldest building St. Mary’s Cathedral, King John’s Castle to Georgian Limerick, iconic sports venues such as Thomond Park and the LIT Gaelic Grounds. There are some fantastic churches, commercial buildings and educational ones, not least out on UL’s campus. There’s also all the magnificent homes around the city and county embracing modern and older architecture. The public will be spoiled for choice.

“There’s huge interest in building quality today; we’ve seen that with the proliferation of programmes on TV and the need to raise the bar in terms of sustainability standards has also brought a very interesting dynamic that we’re particularly pleased with. Buildings are far from bricks and mortar; design is so important and when you can marry that with sustainability, the building can not only be a fantastic space to live, work or play in but can make a contribution to the environment also.

“We are encouraging as many people to enter as possible. Their entry may be for architectural reasons because they like the particular style of building or it may, indeed, be for emotional reasons as certain buildings have deeper meaning and attachment for different people. We’re really looking forward to seeing what the public comes up with.”