WATCH: Limerick TD warns of 'massive increase' in drug-driving

INDEPENDENT Limerick TD Richard O'Donoghue has said local gardai have witnessed "a massive increase" in drug-driving.

And he has called for money recovered from crime poured back into front-line services, including policing.

In a contribution to a Dail debate on the impact of Covid-19 on drugs, alcohol, and homelessness, the first-term TD also said the continued Covid-19 lockdown has led to "isolation and boredom" which "has really driven problems with gambling."

He paid tribute to the many front-line staff, especially those who work in a voluntary capacity.

"They are among the front-line heroes so I acknowledge them and thank them for the work they do. This work is challenging at the best of times, but especially now in terms of Covid-19," he said.

Mr O'Donoghue said more than 250 people are homeless in Limerick, 150 of whom are children.

"Those numbers are reflected throughout the country. Homelessness affects all strands of society and a commitment should be made to single persons, who amount to over 50% of people on the waiting list. Will the Government commit to delivering on its promise of 9,500 new social housing units in 2021? Targets can grab headlines but the reality is different. In January 2020, the Fianna Fáil leader and current Taoiseach, Deputy Micheál Martin, promised 100,000 social houses in five years of government. He is now the leader of the Government and has rowed back on the commitment of 20,000 homes per year to less than half that target, if that. If he is honest, it will not be met and we will come nowhere near it," the former Fianna Fail man added.