WATCH: Limerick student brilliantly showcases 'his world' for 6th class project

Scoil Ide in Corbally's 6th class students were given the task of 'showcasing' their 'World' within their 5km by their teacher Ciara Breen.

One of the more 'adventurous' entries was from Fionn Cunningham, who has become some what of an online star following his video, showcasing Limerick City.

The video shows Fionn walking, kayaking, using the skatepark and of course, sampling some of the local Limerick businesses who are still operating during lockdown.

The excellently shot video is also backed by the soundtrack of Hermitage Green. The Corbally natives themselves allowed Fionn to use their track 'Heaven' on the piece and Fionn's portrayal of Limerick is indeed out of this World. A job in film-making and or for Bord Failte awaits. Keep and eye on limerickleader.ie in the coming weeks for more from the 6th class project at the Corbally school.

Check out this incredible school project by Fionn Cunningham of @ScoilIde called “My world within 5km”. Keep sending out the positive vibes Fionn we all need it and thanks so much for using our song “Heaven” https://t.co/aplpJTJzqw — Hermitage Green (@HermitageGreen) January 21, 2021