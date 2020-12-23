Limerick choir sings a virtual message of joy and hope for good cause

THE Rolling Tones is singing a message of joy and hope from their homes to yours this Christmas.

The choir's sixth lockdown project is a wonderful recording of the iconic O Holy Night. The Rolling Tones is led by Kerry Jane Hurley, a singing teacher, choral director and vocalist in Castleconnell.

"I have to say that I think it's their best yet. I get so emotional listening and watching them!" said Kerry Jane.

They are a group of singers who used to come together every Wednesday in Lisnagry NS to rehearse. Members are mainly from Castleconnell, Lisnagry, Annacotty and Newport.

During the first lockdown they still came together but by Zoom. To help lift spirits they recorded a number of songs as well as supporting and raising money for charity, which is exactly what they are doing with O Holy Night.

At this time of year, Kerry Jane said The Rolling Tones would usually be holding their annual charity concert.

"However, this is not possible at the moment. So this Christmas, The Rolling Tones Rock Choir are honoured to be helping local community group CAM Cancer Support raise funds for their vital services within our community.

"CAM Cancer Support is a group of community volunteers in the Castleconnell, Ahane and Montpelier area. Their aim is to facilitate friends and neighbours and support individuals and families in the parish whose lives have been impacted by cancer. Many members of our community including some of our members and friends have already received help and kindness from CAM Cancer Support," said Kerry Jane.

She says Covid lockdown has made it impossible to fundraise for these small voluntary groups who are hugely important within our community.

So The Rolling Tones are doing the only thing they can - singing to raise spirits and hopefully some money.

To donate to Cam Cancer Support please click here