WATCH: Best efforts of Limerick GAA supporters to feature in special Treaty Rallying Call video

Ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling final, Team Limerick Clean-Up called on Limerick GAA fans across the county to show their support for the team via the Treaty Rallying Call.

Some of the best efforts from Limerick people that will form part of a specially produced video to be shown to the team have been revealed.

The videos feature messages of support from schools, GAA clubs, ex-players, musicians, politicians and businessman JP McManus.

The concept for the callout was simple – Croke Park will be empty, so let’s make Limerick heard.

Hundreds of entries were submitted from all corners of the county and beyond - all of which will be shown to John Kiely’s side before throw-in on Sunday.

JP McManus, Team Limerick Clean-Up sponsor, said: “We have been amazed by the messages of support for the team we have received over the past 10 days. With the semi-final win over Galway less than two weeks ago, we knew timings would be tight to get Limerick heard via the Treaty Rallying Call, but in typical fashion, our fans responded magnificently, and this video is testament to their creativity. I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish both counties the very best of luck on Sunday – may the best team win.”

The above video was submitted by Galbally Tidy Towns - more will feature on our social media in the coming days - See teamlimerickcleanup.ie for more.