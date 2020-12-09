WATCH: The Frontline Band look forward to 'Covid All-Ireland day'

Paddy Quilligan and The Frontline Band are in confident form ahead of the All-Ireland final.

Their new ode to the Limerick hurlers commences with, "The 13th of December is Covid All-Ireland day and that is when we will put Waterford away".

It was recorded - while socially distancing - in Bill Chawke's bar in Adare. The Newcastle West-based troupe is made up of Pat Lyons, Eddie Walsh and Pat Guiney. PJ Carroll penned the lyrics.

The video, made by Shaun Dabrai, was only put up on You Tube yesterday and already has over 4,000 views.