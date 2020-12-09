WATCH: Limerick hurling song hits right note ahead of final
IT WOULDN'T be an All-Ireland final without some songs penned by fans.
It a very strange build-up to Sunday but new All-Ireland tunes are adding to the buzz.
To the air of Rocky Road to Dublin, Padraic Walsh has penned the Rocky Road to Croker.
The Athea man's lyrics are a celebration of the Limerick team and management. And hopefully it will be belted out on Sunday night.
"It wasn’t anything serious. I just shared it with a few friends after writing it and they said to roll with it," said Padraic.
With almost 1,000 views already it is striking a chord with Limerick hurling fans!
