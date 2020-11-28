WATCH: Limerick family go 'GAA GAA' for hurling on the box

The Twomey's from Ahane in Co.Limerick are quickly becoming household names in GAA circles. The hurling fanatics are featured on Bord Gais Energy's 'GAA GAA Box' the Google Box style adverts which has been shown during this season's hurling action on TV.

Dad Harry is joined by his three daughters Orla, Aisling and Cliodhna, as well as Puddles the dog, as they watch the Limerick hurlers march to the semi final of the All-Ireland championship.

Families from Clare, Tipperary, Cork, Wexford, Waterford, Galway, Dublin and Kilkenny all feature, but the undoubted stars of the show are Limerick's own Twomeys.

See the video above to get just a taste of what this family are like and make sure to keep and eye out for the next episode of the series on your TV and of course on YouTube.