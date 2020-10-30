WATCH: 'The truth must come out': Protest in Limerick over sealing of mother-and-baby home records

A PROTEST has taken place in Limerick this afternoon urging the government to reverse its bill which will seal the mother and baby home records.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Limerick School of Art and Design - which up until 1990 was the Good Shephers Convent and Magdalene Laundry.

It comes as part of a co-ordinated effort from the Solidarity party and other campaigners urging the government to change tack and, as they put it "repeal the seal."

Yesterday, a petition urging just this was handed into Limerick TDs Willie O'Dea, Kieran O'Donnell and Brian Leddin, all of whom voted last week in favour of the sealing.

Today's demonstration was organised by Ava Jade O'Keeffe, a student at the Limerick College of Further Education.

She said: "There is a massive opportunity now for the wider Limerick public to stand with survivors and say very clearly that they will never have to stand on their own again. The political class have to be jolted into recognising this fact, just like they were forced into repealing the eighth amendment. That’s what we’re trying to do with these demonstrations.”

Tomorrow at 3pm outside City Hall, Sinead Jackson is organising a protest, in which baby shoes will be laid on the floor.