WATCH: Joy for communities as rural pubs across Limerick re-open

RURAL pubs the length and breadth of Co Limerick re-opened this week after more than six months of being closed.

Bars which did not serve food had been shuttered since March as Ireland joined the rest of the world in going into lockdown.

For many communities, it meant the closure of one of the few amenities in a village.

The Limerick Leader this week visited the Knight's Bar in Newcastle West and the Village Inn in Ballyorgan to find out how they were coping with the new normal.